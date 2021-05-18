257 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths reported in Utah on Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 257 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 18.

There are 12 new virus-related death, with eight occurring before April 19, 2021.

A total of 402,988 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,643,815 people tested. This is an increase of 3,612 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,826,116 total tests have been completed, an increase of 8,821 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,429,469 total vaccines have been administered, which is 18,126 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 317 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,564.

Officials report 2,271 total deaths.

7 Females: older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5 Males: between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death



﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 402,988 402,731 Total people tested 2,643,815 2,640,203 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,271 2,259 Vaccines administered 2,429,469 2,411,343 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 138 148 Total hospitalizations 16,564 16,532

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 13