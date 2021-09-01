24% of Utah’s newest COVID-19 cases are among school-aged children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,685 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, September 1.

Of today’s new cases, 411 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 161 cases in children ages 5-10, 105 cases in children ages 11-13, and 145 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are six new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 466,107 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,152,201 people have been tested. This is an increase of 12,974.

UDOH reports a total of 5,703,380 total tests, an increase of 21,856 since yesterday.

In total, 3,263,857 vaccines have been administered, which is 7,649 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.33 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,289 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.45%.

There are 489 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,277.

UDOH is reporting 2,640 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 466,107 464,422 Total people tested 3,152,201 3,139,227 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,640 2,634 Vaccines administered 3,263,857 3,256,308 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 489 485 Total hospitalizations 20,277 20,203

