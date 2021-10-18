23 new COVID-19 deaths, over 3,000 cases reported in Utah since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,036 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 18. A total of 532,183 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new cases:

  • 1329 cases on 10/15
  • 1092 cases on 10/16
  • 639 cases on 10/17

UDOH has removed 24 cases from days prior to October 15.

Of today’s new cases, 608 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 298 cases in children ages 5-10, 125 cases in children ages 11-13, and 185 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 24 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,601,640 people have been tested. This is an increase of 18,891.

UDOH reports a total of 6,491,617 total tests, an increase of 35,550 since Friday.

A total of 3,618,152 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 12,731 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,247 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%. 

There are 517 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,266. 

UDOH is reporting 3,090 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 25-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male,, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  19. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  23. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Today vs Friday
Total Utahns testing positive 532,183529,147
Total people tested3,601,6403,582,749
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah3,0903,067
Vaccines administered3,618,1523,605,421
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19517559
Total hospitalizations23,26623,066
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 7
Image

