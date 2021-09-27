23 COVID-19 deaths reported in Utah since Friday, over 3K new cases added

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,176 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 27. A total of 503,874 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the newest cases:

  • 9/24: 1,359 cases
  • 9/25: 1,030 cases
  • 9/26: 796 cases

Of today’s new cases, 640 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 304 cases in children ages 5-10, 149 cases in children ages 11-13, and 187 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 23 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,425,516 people have been tested. This is an increase of 20,927.

UDOH reports a total of 6,158,381 total tests, an increase of 38,638 since Friday.

A total of 3,430,386 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 13,885 since Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,359 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%. 

There are 586 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,911. 

UDOH is reporting 2,892 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  3. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  8. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  20. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  23. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
TodayFriday
Total Utahns testing positive503,874500,698
Total people tested3,425,5163,404,589
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,8922,869
Vaccines administered3,430,3863,416,501
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19586587
Total hospitalizations21,91121,749
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 19
Image

