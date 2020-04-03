Live Now
2020 Hill Air Force Base Air and Space show canceled

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Due to social distancing guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic, The Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show that was scheduled for June 27-28, 2020, is canceled.

At this time Base leaders remain focused on caring for Airmen and their families and are closely watching the COVID-19 situation, along with the Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Utah Department of Health guidelines and recommendations.

Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander said ” We appreciate our community’s patience and understanding as we navigate these times together. We plan to pick up our next Air Show in 2022.”

