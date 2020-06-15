HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the past 68 years, the Carmelite Nuns have been a vital part of the Salt Lake community. In addition, their beloved Carmelite Fair has brought us all together with raffles, refreshments, games and more; while also serving as a fundraiser supporting the Nuns in their life of contemplative prayer for the Church and world.

However, due to the recent restrictions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the Carmelite Nuns have made the difficult decision to cancel the fair in order to keep the public health and safe.

The cancellation could pose as a critical issues for nuns who rely on the fundraiser as their main means of support for the maintenance of the monastery, medical expenses, house expenses, chaplaincy, and most importantly, to allow their continued vocation of life in prayer.

To help alleviate some of the financial stress, Chris Bertram, Chair of the Carmelite Fair Committee said “we have created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the Nuns recover from the loss of the funds that would have been raised through their annual Fair. They have dedicated their lives to loving and praying for each of us, and now they need our help to continue their mission.”

Those interested in making a donation can visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/carmelite-nuns-fundraiser. Or by purchasing their delicious jams and candies directly through their website www.carmelslc.org.

Donations can also be sent to the Carmelite Monastery, 5714 Holladay Blvd., SLC, UT 84121.

Tentatively, the fair is scheduled to take place again in September 2021 at their monastery in Holladay.