200 Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind teachers surprised by ‘superhero’ lawn signs

Utah (ABC4 News) – Teachers at Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (USDB) have been building virtual learning platforms for the past few years, so when schools were dismissed in March due to COVID-19, they were able to hit the virtual ground running.

Officials with USDB say over the past few weeks their devoted teachers have led trainings and developed webinars for teachers across the country to help other teachers make the transition physical to virtual classrooms.

USDB teachers are serving as a model for others and the school wanted to thank them for their dedicated works.

A USDB employee designed a sign to be distributed to the homes of each teacher to the far corners of our state starting Friday afternoon.

USDB

USDB

USDB

“These highly skilled Utah teachers are sharing their tips and tools with teachers and students across the country and around the world. We could not be more proud of their leadership when it comes to online learning, specifically for students who are blind, visually impaired, deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf-blind. These teachers are superheroes and we wanted to honor them. During these pandemic times, we wanted to share some positivity in neighborhoods across our entire state. Our students and their parents tell us how grateful they are for the quality virtual learning that has been underway for the past few weeks. We just had to have some fun and celebrate these creative and innovative teachers. Personally, I look forward to driving quite a few miles on Friday to make some of these deliveries myself,” Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Superintendent Joel Coleman said.

Jane Walker, Utah School for the Deaf teacher was surprised and moved to receive a yard sign calling her a “superhero.”

“Just to think that it says we are superheroes…teachers! It was really an overcoming moment. It’s nice to be recognized and let everybody know that a teacher lives here and that she’s trying to do the things she should do for the children,” Walker said.

What others are clicking on: