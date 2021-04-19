200 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported in Utah on Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 19.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 392,957 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,493,089 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 2,695 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,480,6121 total tests, an increase of 5,021 since yesterday.

In total, 1,898,857 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 1,326 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 382 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,922.

Officials report 2,166 total deaths.

Male, between the ages of 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized

Female, between the ages of 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 392,957 392,757 Total people tested 2,493,089 2,490,394 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,166 2,164 Vaccines administered 1,898,857 1,897,531 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 138 133 Total hospitalizations 15,922 15,910

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 15