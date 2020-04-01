20 new COVID-19 testing sites open throughout Utah

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare is ramping up COVID-19 curbside testing throughout the state, officials announced Wednesday.

The increased testing will allow for the collection of up to 1,500 samples and more than 1,000 test results to be processed per day.

Testing locations have been strategically placed to where the needs are the greatest and will help meet the growing demand for COVID-19 tests.

The COVID-19 test is available without a physician’s order and open to everyone with or without health insurance.

“With more than 20 community testing locations, our caregivers are working hard to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Rebekah Couper-Noles, vice president of operations for Intermountain Medical Group.

Before visiting one of the testing locations people with mild symptoms are urged to first use Intermountain’s online Symptom Checker or call the Intermountain COVID-19 Hotline at 844-442-5224 to do an initial screening. Calling ahead is not required, but it is recommended to save time and help caregivers prepare for your visit.

Intermountain officials noted that with limited resources, it is important to prioritize testing for the state’s most vulnerable populations like hospitalized patients and health care workers.

“Stay Safe, and Stay Home” is a community contribution we can all make as we work to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Intermountain Healthcare’s Dr. Anthony Wallin.

An updated list of testing sites, their locations and hours of operation is available by visiting https://intermountainhealthcare.org/covid19-coronavirus/get-testing/