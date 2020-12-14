2 Utah hospitals receive Pfizer vaccine, distribution plans underway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Monday, Intermoutain Health Care announced the LDS Hospital and Utah Valley have received about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Two other IHC hospitals and the University of Utah are preparing to receive the vaccine by Tuesday.

IHC is working to implement a tiered-distribution plan for all its workers.

Physicians say the distribution plan includes vaccinating caregivers as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

Once the vaccine is prepared, it must be administered within six hours. Physicians say there is a tracking system in place where personnel can report side effects.

After the first dose, medical personnel must get a second round 21 days later. In order to return to work, medical personnel will be tested for antibodies.

Although it is not mandatory, about 70% of caregivers will get vaccinated.

“A lot of the nurses I’ve talked to and other caregivers are very optimistic about getting it they are asking me when can I get it because they know it is a good tool in helping us continue to fight that we seem to be in,” Sean Talley, Intermountain Medical Center Shock Trauma ICU manager says.

Last week, during a press conference, the state said Utah will receive about 154,000 doses of the vaccine during the month of December with another 154,000 expected in the next couple of months.

State health officials say that is about 100,000 less doses than originally anticipated.

Physicians say the public should expect to have access to the vaccine by mid 2021.