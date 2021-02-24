2 of Utah’s largest school districts roll out plans under new health order

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The new public health order not only impacts bars and Utah counties in low transmission areas, but schools across the state.

Under the order, schools are required to implement a plan to test students who are attending one-time, school-sponsored extracurricular activities like a school dance or field trip.

One of the largest districts in the state, the Granite School District, has 63,000 students and says this will help them.

“We have the rapid antigen test,” Ben Horsley, Communication Director for the Granite School District, says. “They could come and get tested upwards of 48 hours in advance of the activity. If they test negative, they would be able to participate.”

The Canyons School District, with 34,000 students, says school-sponsored dances and dinner parties are a great way to end the school year. The district is also implementing what they are calling ‘Test to Travel.’

“Student groups who want to take in-state, overnight travel must be tested within 48 hours before they leave for the activity,” Jeff Haney, Director of Communications for the Canyons School District says.

Both districts and schools statewide have implemented ‘Test to Play,’ which requires all students, teachers, and coaches participating in extracurricular athletic activities to be tested every 14 days.

K-12 schools will work with local health departments to determine the best course of action when a school reaches the state’s outbreak threshold.