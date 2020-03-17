2 Ballet West dancers test positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Ballet West dancers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to their executive director.

Michael Scolamiero confirmed the results of the dancers’ tests came back Tuesday morning. Both dancers had recently returned to Salt Lake City from an extended trip to the East Coast.

Scolamiero said since returning to Utah, the two had no contact with Ballet West Academy students, Ballet West staff, or other dancers, and had been traveling out of state since March 1.

The two dancers are currently under self-quarantine and the company said they will not be releasing more information, based on privacy concerns.

