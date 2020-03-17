2 Ballet West dancers test positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Ballet West dancers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to their executive director.
Michael Scolamiero confirmed the results of the dancers’ tests came back Tuesday morning. Both dancers had recently returned to Salt Lake City from an extended trip to the East Coast.
Scolamiero said since returning to Utah, the two had no contact with Ballet West Academy students, Ballet West staff, or other dancers, and had been traveling out of state since March 1.
The two dancers are currently under self-quarantine and the company said they will not be releasing more information, based on privacy concerns.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- 4.2 magnitude aftershock rattles Wasatch Front
- West Valley City police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s
- Social distancing in US may be necessary into 2022, Harvard study says
- Latter-day Saints participating in global COVID-19 relief efforts
- How learning from home during COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for students with special needs