19 DCSO inmates test positive for COVID-19

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the first time in this pandemic, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office is reporting it has 19 cases of COVID-19 among its 375 inmates.

Early Friday morning, deputies say they found a long time inmate who was not feeling well.

Liz Sollis is the Media and Community Engagement Director for the Sheriff’s Office. She says, “he was experiencing symptoms associated with COVID. They conducted a rapid test, he tested positive.”

This marks the first case within the jail, and with the help of the Davis County Health Department and prior planning, all 375 inmates were tested for the virus.

19 inmates who shared the same pod in a housing unit with the first symptomatic inmate tested positive for the coronavirus. Some showing symptoms as of Friday night.

“They will continue to have access to direct medical care,” says Sollis.

Deputies will continue testing and taking temperatures of inmates. Video visitations are offered with loved ones because deputies are limiting who goes into the jail.

“These are people’s loved ones who are in our care and custody, and we have been very diligent to keep them well while in our care and custody,” she adds. “And so, right now they will continue to receive the standard care but in addition, again we will provide them with what they need to get through COVID.”

Deputies say they are humbled they got this far in the pandemic without a known case of COVID-19 in the jail.

Testing for the virus will continue every two to three days for inmates.

Sheriff Kelly Sparks tells us procedures will change to eradicate the virus within the jail.

The Sheriff adds, “Given the amount of time that COVID-19 has been in the community, the fact that this is the first time for those in our care and custody to test positive demonstrates the steps we have taken are working. At the same time, this incident reminds us that we all must remain vigilant in our precautionary and sanitary measures, in the workplace and elsewhere.”