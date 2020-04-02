Over 1,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, 7 deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Utah has 1074 cases of coronavirus and over 21,000 people that were tested.

The total deaths are up to 7, including Bob Garff of Davis County. The state’s first death was also reported in Davis County.

THURSDAY APRIL 02 PRESS CONFERENCE:

On Tuesday the state began releasing hospitalizations**. According to the data, as of Thursday, April 02, 100 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The state also released demographics.

As of April 02

In Utah it appears most cases are in the 25-44 age group, according to the data shared.

As of April 02, a total of 21, 065* people have been tested for COVID-19 by public labs in the state. The state announced on last week it had increased its testing capacity to about 2,600 people a day.

On Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced a partnership with Silicon Slopes Serves called the #TestUtahChallenge to double the state’s COVID-19 daily testing ability.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn announced the state has set up a donation process for personal protective equipment.

“It is important to know that we’re not in need or accepting handmade items at this point. We really need surgical grade gowns, gloves, face shields, N95 masks and surgical masks.”

“We’re also asking that all health professionals and allied health professionals stop non-essential use of personal protective equipment, so that we do have supply for our health care workers in the event that we get a surge of patients for COVID-19 here in Utah.

Most of the state’s cases are in Salt Lake, Summit and Davis Counties.

So far several counties including Salt Lake, Summit, Wasatch, Tooele, Davis, Carbon, Emery, and Grand County residents have been given a stay at home order.

As far as the state is concerned, Friday afternoon Governor Herbert asked all Utahns to “Stay safe” and “Stay home” in a new directive that will last through April 13.

A new program called “One Utah Child Care” was announced Monday by Utah’s Child Care Task Force to help meet the needs of essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program connects employees with child care providers who have been prepared to meet the need.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers Confirmed By The Utah Department of Health:

Number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Utah

Jurisdiction Cases Hospitalizations Bear River 19 4 Central Utah 2 0 Davis County 103 10 Salt Lake County 476 48 San Juan 5 2 Southeast Utah 1 0 Southwest Utah 30 7 Summit County 204 11 Tooele County 13 2 TriCounty 2 0 Utah County 105 11 Wasatch County 61 3 Weber-Morgan 53 2 State Total 1074 100

*The actual number of people tested for COVID-19 in Utah is considerably higher than the numbers in this report because some large private laboratories are not yet reporting negative results to public health.

**Hospitalizations in this table represent the total number of cases that have been admitted to hospitals. This count does not represent the number of COVID-19 cases currently in the hospital. Hospitalization data is collected from patient interviews and medical chart abstractions by Local Health Departments (LHDs). While UDOH and LHDs capture most hospitalizations through provider reporting, some patients may be hospitalized after the case was investigated by an LHD and therefore not included in this count.

