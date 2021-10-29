18 more Utahns die of COVID-19, over 1.8K new cases reported on October 29

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,810 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 29, and 18 new deaths. Of today’s new deaths, two occurred before October 1.

Here are the latest numbers:

Cases

With 1,810 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 549,882.

Of today’s new cases, 349 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 176 cases in children ages 5-10, 80 cases in children ages 11-13, and 93 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 3,731,272 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 12,856 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,698,023 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,561.

UDOH reports a total of 6,682,721 total tests, an increase of 19,208 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,571 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.

Hospitalizations

There are 535 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,011.

Deaths

There are 18 new virus-related deaths reported.

UDOH is reporting 3,208 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 549,882 548,072 Total people tested 3,698,023 3,688,462 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,208 3,190 Vaccines administered 3,731,272 3,718,416 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 535 536 Total hospitalizations 24,011 23,941

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 28