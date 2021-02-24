14 new COVID-19 deaths, over 800 new cases reported in Utah

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, February 24, the Utah Department of Health reports 812 new coronavirus cases.

There are 14 newly reported deaths.

A total of 368,601 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,180,594 people have been tested, an increase of 7,631.

UDOH reports 3,744,344 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 19,389 since yesterday.

The state reports 641,881 total vaccines administered which is 18,005 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.1% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.1%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 768 per day.

There are 222 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,554.

Officials report 1,879 total deaths.

8 males older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 25-44, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

6 females older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized



The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.