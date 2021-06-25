14 new COVID-19 deaths in Utah as hospitalizations jump

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 309 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 25.

There are 14 new virus-related deaths, with 10 occurring before May 25, 2021.

A total of 413,317 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,778,466 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,618 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,069,941 total tests. This is an increase of 6,413 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,818,277 total vaccines have been administered, which is 8,312 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 60.3% of Utahns over the age of 12 have received at least one dose while 53.1% are fully vaccinated.

Of Utahns who have been fully vaccinated, 1,381 have gotten sick 14 days or more after being fully vaccinated, and three have died. Over 130 have been hospitalized.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 322 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6%.

There are 203 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,393.

UDOH is reporting 2,351 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25