13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1.2K new cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,274 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 14. A total of 485,466 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 290 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 143 cases in children ages 5-10, 72 cases in children ages 11-13, and 75 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,298,046 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,559.

UDOH reports a total of 5,933,814 total tests, an increase of 15,424 since yesterday.

A total of 3,349,378 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 6,133 since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,626 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

There are 581 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,083.

UDOH is reporting 2,753 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-65, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 485,466 484,192 Total people tested 3,298,046 3,289,487 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,753 2,740 Vaccines administered 3,349,378 3,343,245 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 581 562 Total hospitalizations 21,083 21,041

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 9