1,280 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Davis County on Tuesday

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – If you haven’t gotten your first COVID-19 vaccine shot, Davis County has over 1,200 appointments available.

Appointments are available Tuesday, April 27.

To schedule an appointment, you can register online at http://go.usa.gov/xAZFD (English) or http://go.usa.gov/xHbTR (Español). You can also call 801-525-4900 (English) or 801-525-4903 (Español) between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department is also offering walk-ins for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, April 27. For more details, click here.

If you need a ride to your vaccine, the State of Utah has partnered with the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Lyft to help get you to your appointment.

Lyft is offering free rides to scheduled vaccine appointments in nine Utah counties, which you can see here.

Since March, UTA has been offering Utahns free rides to vaccine appointments. To arrange a ride, call 211 or visit 211utah.org. This offer is available through June 30, 2021.

Lyft and UTA will take you to and from your appointment.

What else should I know about the vaccine?

There have been a lot of questions about the vaccine and what you can do before or after getting your shot. Here are a few frequently-asked-questions, answered:

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Experts don’t know yet because they’re still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. Pfizer’s ongoing trial indicates the two-dose vaccine remains highly effective for at least six months, and likely longer. People who got Moderna’s vaccine still had notable levels of virus-fighting antibodies six months after the second required shot. The latest can be found here.

Can I take medication before getting the vaccine?

The CDC recommends that people avoid pain medicine like Tylenol or Ibuprofen prior to getting the vaccine. The chance that over-the-counter medications will affect your immune response is unlikely, the Utah Department of Health says, but it is still not known for sure if they can impact the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Can I drink alcohol after receiving the vaccine?

While there is no firm answer, most health officials advise against drinking alcohol because of the symptoms that may occur after you get your dose.

Ultimately, while having a drink after getting either of your doses won’t make your recovery any harder, health officials agree that, instead of having alcohol, you should focus on staying hydrated and taking care of yourself in case of symptoms of the vaccine.

How long should I wait to get the vaccine after having the virus?

According to Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health, people who have had COVID-19 can safely be vaccinated.

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus, she says, is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

“There is no reason why someone should not get the vaccine after being infected,” Johnson says.

Can I donate blood after receiving the vaccine?

You can, but the American Red Cross says it is important to note which type of vaccine you got.