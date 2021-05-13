12 to 15-year-olds in Davis County getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – On Thursday, all kids 12 to 15 years old can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday, both the FDA and the CDC signed off on Pfizer’s shot for this age group.

The Davis County Health Department is accepting walk-in appointments at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.

We spoke to one parent who says it was up to her kids whether to get the shot.

“My children are intellectually impaired, but it is still their body, their choice. We offered them the option of choosing whether to have a vaccine or the option of opting out and we expressed to them how having the vaccine would give them opportunities outside of the home more and they made their choice,” Layton resident Happie Larson says.

Following a nationwide trend to open vaccine eligibility for 12 to 15-year-olds, the Utah Department of Health gave the green light for children in this age group to get the Pfizer vaccine following a CDC Advisory Committee’s recommendation.

The Davis County Health Department quickly mobilized efforts to vaccinate this age group.

The county says about 26,000 12 to 15 year olds live in Davis County.

Officials are preparing for more people to get the shot.

“I did see an increase overnight as we opened those appointments from what we were last night to this morning. We are seeing an increase, I am hoping it’s in that younger population,” Brian Hatch, Director Davis County Health Department, says.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them and show some form of photo ID. A family can vaccinate and register five children at a time for the shot.

The clinic in Farmington will be open at various times throughout the month.

Officials say there is enough supply for demand.