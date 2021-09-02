12 new COVID-19 deaths reported as Utah hospitalizations near 500

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,687 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 2.

Of today’s new cases, 413 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 162 cases in children ages 5-10, 119 cases in children ages 11-13, and 132 cases in children ages 14-18.

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 467,794 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,165,367 people have been tested. This is an increase of 13,166.

UDOH reports a total of 5,722,988 total tests, an increase of 19,608 since yesterday.

In total, 3,272,733 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,876 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,317 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,336.

UDOH is reporting 2,652 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 467,794 466,107 Total people tested 3,165,367 3,152,201 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,652 2,640 Vaccines administered 3,272,733 3,263,857 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 498 489 Total hospitalizations 20,336 20,277

