12 new COVID-19 deaths, 1.7K new cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,704 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 30. A total of 508,494 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 360 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 179 cases in children ages 5-10, 65 cases in children ages 11-13, and 116 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,453,791 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,621.

UDOH reports a total of 6,211,145 total tests, an increase of 17,511 since yesterday.

A total of 3,471,701 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 5,739 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,355 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 566 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,156.

UDOH is reporting 2,932 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, not hospitalized Unknown sex, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 508,494 506,790 Total people tested 3,453,791 3,444,170 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,932 2,920 Vaccines administered 3,471,701 3,465,962 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 566 471 Total hospitalizations 22,156 22,101

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 30