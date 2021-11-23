1,153 new COVID cases, 15 new deaths reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,153 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 23, and 15 new deaths.

Here is today’s data.

Cases

With 1,153 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 587,911.

Of today’s new cases, 233 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 141 cases in children ages 5-10, 38 cases in children ages 11-13, and 54 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,061,048 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 16,198 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,915,515 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,347.

UDOH reports a total of 7,135,890 total tests, an increase of 16,458 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,523 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

Hospitalizations

There are 536 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,573.

Deaths

There are 15 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,457 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death **not a minor** Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Rich County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 587,911 586,758 Total people tested 3,915,515 3,908,168 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,457 3,442 Vaccines administered 4,061,048 4,045,450 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 536 527 Total hospitalizations 25,573 25,486

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 19