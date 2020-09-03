100 Weber Co. students quarantined after COVID-19 outbreak

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One case of COVID-19 at Sand Ridge Jr. High in Weber County has led to 100 students having to quarantine for potential exposure to the virus.

All schools will remain open but according to the spokesperson for Weber County School District, there are several isolated cases at schools throughout the district.

According to the spokesperson, they are developing a dashboard to track cases within students, data isn’t available just yet.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.