$100 to get vaccinated: Utah insurance provider offering incentive

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah insurance provider is offering ‘100 great reasons’ to its unvaccinated members to get vaccinated. The incentive is available throughout the rest of the year.

Murray-based SelectHealth, which provides medical and dental insurance in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, is offering a $100 incentive to eligible members of its Utah SelectHealth plans if they get their full COVID-19 vaccine between August 26 and the end of 2021.

To be eligible, SelectHealth says members must either get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Once fully vaccinated, SelectHealth says it will send members the $100 incentive gift card.

Eligible members must be 12-years-old or older – the minimum age to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – and enrolled on specific Utah SelectHealth plans.

Those plans include:

Individual and Family

Individual Transition

Large Employer (If your employer is Self-Funded, your eligibility may differ)

Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB)

SelectHealth Community Care (Medicaid)

Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

SelectHealth Advantage (Medicare)

If you were vaccinated before August 26, you do not qualify for the $100 incentive, unless you are a SelectHealth Advantage Medicare member, the company explains. Booster shots do not count for the incentive.

According to SelectHealth, if you are ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to medical reasons, you can request an exception with the company. For more details, click here.