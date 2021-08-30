$100 to get vaccinated: Utah insurance provider offering incentive

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah insurance provider is offering ‘100 great reasons’ to its unvaccinated members to get vaccinated. The incentive is available throughout the rest of the year.
Murray-based SelectHealth, which provides medical and dental insurance in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, is offering a $100 incentive to eligible members of its Utah SelectHealth plans if they get their full COVID-19 vaccine between August 26 and the end of 2021.
To be eligible, SelectHealth says members must either get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Once fully vaccinated, SelectHealth says it will send members the $100 incentive gift card.
Eligible members must be 12-years-old or older – the minimum age to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – and enrolled on specific Utah SelectHealth plans.
Those plans include:
- Individual and Family
- Individual Transition
- Large Employer (If your employer is Self-Funded, your eligibility may differ)
- Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB)
- SelectHealth Community Care (Medicaid)
- Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- SelectHealth Advantage (Medicare)
If you were vaccinated before August 26, you do not qualify for the $100 incentive, unless you are a SelectHealth Advantage Medicare member, the company explains. Booster shots do not count for the incentive.
According to SelectHealth, if you are ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to medical reasons, you can request an exception with the company. For more details, click here.