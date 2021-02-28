1 year later: Intermountain doctors and Utah’s first COVID-19 positive patient to share reflections Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was exactly one year ago today – February 28, 2020 – that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requested that Intermountain Healthcare provide care for Utah’s first COVID-19 positive patient and he was admitted into a special isolation unit to be treated – marking the official beginning of the pandemic in Utah.

Mark Jorgensen, and his wife, Jerri, had been infected with coronavirus during a vacation aboard a cruise ship in Asia.

Intermountain Healthcare caregivers treated Mark, Utah’s first COVID-19 positive patient, in an advanced, special unit designed for high-level isolation at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray – one of only a handful of high-tech isolation units available in the United States.

Highly-trained Intermountain nurses and physicians monitored and cared for Jorgensen, who exhibited no symptoms and remained asymptomatic afterward, for a week until it was deemed safe by the CDC for him to quarantine at his home in St. George.

Doctors will talk about this first case and the lessons learned about the COVID-19 virus over the course of the next year. Jorgensen will share his experience and talk about his life since that time.

