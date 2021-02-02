1 million COVID-19 tests administered at Intermountain Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Intermountain Healthcare says since the start of the pandemic, it has processed over 1 million COVID-19 tests.

Hospital officials say 70,000 tests are performed a day with 90% of patients receiving test results within 24 hours a day.

Julian Romero was the fifth patient to receive and test positive for COVID-19 at Intermountain. Romero says back in March 2020, it was difficult to get a test.

“It was a pretty rough time. It’s amazing that IHC has ramped up testing and the turnaround time because that is the way to combat this virus,” Romero says.

Officials say lab workers are strained due to having to adapt to various tests for COVID- 19 variants.

“We are proud of the team effort we have created to use our available resources as efficiently as we can so we can prioritize our sickest patients,” says Tara, Hall Intermountain Healthcare Molecular Pathology Manager.

Intermountain says this is the most tests administered in any system at Intermountain West.