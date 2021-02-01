1 in 5 Utahns are skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine, according to poll

UTAH (ABC4) – Data from the United States Census Bureau shows that a sizeable amount of Utahns who haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine are not too keen on getting it.

About one in five of the Utahns who responded to the poll and have not received the vaccine said that they either will probably not get the vaccine or will definitely not get the vaccine.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 52.7% of adult Utahns who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine reported that they will definitely get it once it is available. That is above the national average, which stands at 50.9%.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 8.5% of adult Utahns have received a COVID-19 vaccine. This is above the national average, which stands at 7.7%.

The data comes from a poll that was taken the week of January 6 through 18.

The top reasons the the poll lists that Utahns gives for not receiving the vaccine include concerns about possible side effects, planning to wait to see if it is safe, and even that other people need it more at this time.

Lower ranked reasons included that they don’t know if the vaccine will work, distrust in the government, and already having contracted COVID-19.

Of those Utahns who have not yet received the vaccine, about 52% said they will definitely receive the vaccine. Twenty-six percent said they would probably get the vaccine.

Of the Utahns who have already received the vaccine, only 3% reported that they do not plan to receive all of the required doses.

For more information on the the poll, visit the united States Census Bureau’s website.