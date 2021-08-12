1.2K new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, UDOH shares new vaccine data

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,243 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, August 12. UDOH is also now reporting risk ratios among the vaccinated and unvaccinated for testing positive, becoming hospitalized, and dying from COVID-19.

There are three new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 443,488 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,996,050 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,305.

UDOH reports a total of 5,444,837 total tests, an increase of 13,833 since yesterday.

In total, 3,107,938 vaccines have been administered, which is 10,622 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, UDOH reports people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, UDOH says those who are unvaccinated are at 10.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 843 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.7%.

There are 388 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,193.

UDOH is reporting 2,521 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 443,488 442,245 Total people tested 2,996,050 2,987,745 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,521 2,518 Vaccines administered 3,107,938 3,097,316 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 388 389 Total hospitalizations 19,193 19,144

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 12