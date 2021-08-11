1.1K new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths added in Utah

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,114 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 11.

There are seven new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 442,245 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,987,745 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,532.

UDOH reports a total of 5,431,004 total tests, an increase of 13,501 since yesterday.

In total, 3,097,316 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,823 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%. 

There are 389 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,144. 

UDOH is reporting 2,518 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 25-44, Salt County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive442,245441,131
Total people tested2,987,7452,980,213
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,5182,511
Vaccines administered3,097,3163,090,493
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19389380
Total hospitalizations19,14419,062
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 28
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files