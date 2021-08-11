1.1K new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths added in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,114 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 11.
There are seven new virus-related deaths reported.
A total of 442,245 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,987,745 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,532.
UDOH reports a total of 5,431,004 total tests, an increase of 13,501 since yesterday.
In total, 3,097,316 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,823 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.
There are 389 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,144.
UDOH is reporting 2,518 total deaths.
- Male, between 25-44, Salt County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|442,245
|441,131
|Total people tested
|2,987,745
|2,980,213
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,518
|2,511
|Vaccines administered
|3,097,316
|3,090,493
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|389
|380
|Total hospitalizations
|19,144
|19,062