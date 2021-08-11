1.1K new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths added in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,114 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 11.

There are seven new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 442,245 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,987,745 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,532.

UDOH reports a total of 5,431,004 total tests, an increase of 13,501 since yesterday.

In total, 3,097,316 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,823 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 389 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,144.

UDOH is reporting 2,518 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Salt County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 442,245 441,131 Total people tested 2,987,745 2,980,213 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,518 2,511 Vaccines administered 3,097,316 3,090,493 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 389 380 Total hospitalizations 19,144 19,062

