LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) - The new water year began in October and it started off strong, but the drought continues to be stronger. While this is sad, it makes for a great opportunity for Utahns to look for ways to continue saving water in the future. This year, residents in Layton saved millions of gallons of water, and the city is already taking steps to make conservation a way of life.

Every week, the National Water and Climate Center releases an updated SNOTEL report. This report breaks down the current snowpack levels in Utah and compares those levels to the average. The Utah Department of Water Resources simplifies that map by turning it into the SnowMoji map. Those cute faces people use in text messages are placed on top of the map to indicate which areas are doing well and which are not doing well.