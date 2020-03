“Magic Happens” parade at Disneyland Park celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories. This new daytime spectacular features stunning floats, beautiful costumes and beloved Disney characters. Mickey Mouse leads the way, gliding along on glistening swirls of magic emanating from a giant, iridescent magical hat. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Sweepstakes Announcement: Due to the temporary closure of Disneyland Resorts and the efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the KTVX-KUCW Disneyland Family Vacation Sweepstakes is being suspended effective immediately until we can safely resume the promotion and sweepstakes.

