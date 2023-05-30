SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Be one of the first people to see the new movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts in theaters. Enter for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the advance screening on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Megaplex Jordan Commons Theater in Sandy, Utah at 7:00 pm.

In theaters June 9th

www.transformersmovie.com

Synopsis: Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes audiences on a 90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduces a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.