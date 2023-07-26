Enter now for the chance to win four tickets to the special preview screening of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Megaplex Jordan Commons Theatre in Sandy, Utah. Movie begins at 10:30am MT – but winners must check-in by 10:00am MT to secure seats.

Rated PG

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Release date: August 2, 2023 (USA)

Director: Jeff Rowe

Producers: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver

Distributed by: Paramount Pictures

Based on: Characters; by: Peter Laird; Kevin Eastman