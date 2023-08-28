Enter for the chance to win a vinyl copy of Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only album and tickets to see Tim McGraw in concert at The Delta Center on April 5, 2024.

Three-time Grammy® Award winning superstar Tim McGraw’s highly anticipated new album Standing Room Only is out now. Featuring 13 new songs including the title track, “Standing Room Only” and “Hey Whiskey”, Tim feels that this is some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music he’s ever recorded. We have your chance to win a vinyl copy of Standing Room Only.

One lucky grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw with special guest Carly Pearce at Delta Center on April 5th, 2024, along with a Tim McGraw merchandise pack.

Standing Room Only is available wherever you get your favorite music and tickets for the Standing Room Only tour are on sale now!

Visit TimMcGraw.com for more information about the new music and tour.