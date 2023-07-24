Enter now for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see a preview screening of THEATER CAMP at 7:30pm on Wednesday, July 26th at the Broadway Centre Theater.

RELEASE DATE: July 28th, 2023 in SLC

MPAA RATING: PG-13: for some strong language and suggestive/drug references

RUNTIME: 92 mins

SYNOPSIS: Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

Trailer: THEATER CAMP | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures – YouTube

Handles & Hashtag:

Instagram: @theatercampthemovie

Twitter: @theatercampmov

Facebook: @theatercampmov

Tiktok: @theatercampmovie

Hashtag:#TheaterCampMovie