Enter for the chance to win four tickets to the advance screening of The Flash on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7pm at Cinemark Draper Theater in Draper, Utah.

ABOUT THE FILM

THE FLASH is a film with epic action, surprising humor and heart featuring the wish fulfilling story of a superhero that can bend time – and change the past. Reuniting iconic & beloved DC characters across timelines, this is a film unlike any superhero film before it – a cinematic spectacle that elevates the genre through the unique lens of Andy Muschietti.

Rating: PG-13

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheFlash

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dctheflash

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theFlash

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@warnerbrosmovies

Social Toolkit: https://www.theflashmovie.com/toolkit/

#TheFlashMovie