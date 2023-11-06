Visit one of the four featured restaurants between November 6 and November 19, 2023 and scan the QR code you find posted on site to enter for the chance to win a $50 gift card to one of these four fine dining destinations:
- Caputo’s – Visit Caputos.com for locations and menu.
- HSL (Handle Salt Lake) – Visit HSLRestaurant.com for location and menu.
- Laziz Kitchen – Visit LazizKitchen.com for locations and menu.
- XIAO Bao Bao – Visit XiaoBaoBaoSLC.com for location and menu.
You can also enter here on abc4.com.
Be sure to watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 for more great culinary stories and dining destination suggestions.
Contest Sponsored by Taste Utah and Utah Restaurant Association.