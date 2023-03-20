We want you to be among the first to see the new romantic comedy, Rye Lane, Streaming on Hulu starting March 31st. But our winners will get the link to see it before it’s available to Hulu subscribers.. for free. Enter today for the chance to win.

RYE LANE

Streaming on Hulu March 31st

See the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7doNpDoLn4c&t=10s

Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London – helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.