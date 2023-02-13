February 16-19, 2023 – The Show for RV enthusiasts. This is your opportunity to preview and buy 2023 RV’s from all of the top dealers in the Intermountain West!

Date: Thursday- Sunday, February 16-19, 2023

Place: Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 State Street, Sandy, Utah 84070

Hours: Thursday, February 16 2pm – 9 pm

Friday, February 17 Noon – 10 pm

Saturday, February 18 11 am – 9 pm

Sunday, February 19 11 am – 6 pm

Admission: Adults: $15 at the Box Office

Buy tickets online and SAVE $2 at UtahRVShow.com

Seniors/Military (with ID) $13

Children 12 & under: FREE with paid adult.

Featuring: The Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation & RV Show is where Utah’s RV dealers will bring their new 2023 class A, B & C motor homes, travel trailers, toy haulers, campers, pop-up tents, tear drops, trailers, fifth wheels, trucks and more. Shop, save & buy at the RV Show! So large we have RV’s inside and outside.

RV Travel: Plan your RV vacation, Buy & Save, find RV destinations, resorts, lodges, fishing, tourism and more.

Accessories: Buy hundreds of RV accessories to buy at the show, including, awning, mats, RV covers, heaters, steps and ladders, generators, solar generators, hitches, camping equipment, lighting, RV repair and service, air conditioning, Insurance, RV coatings, grills, garages, utility trailers, fuel additives, paddle boards and more.

More information online at UtahRVShow.com.