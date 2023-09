ABC4/CW30 and Good Things Utah wants to send you to the movies! Be among the first in Utah to see the new PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in theaters at a special preview screening on Saturday, Sept. 23rd at 10am at Megaplex Jordan Commons Theater in Sandy, Utah. Winners must check-in by 9:30am to secure their seats. Good Luck!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.