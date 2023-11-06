LAS VEGAS, Nevada (GoodThings Utah) – Country music superstar Luke Bryan has announced the final shows of his record-breaking Las Vegas headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre. The five-time entertainer of the year has fans on their feet in the high-energy, electric performance that features only-in-Las Vegas production elements. “LUKE BRYAN: VEGAS” final show dates runs December 29, 2023 through January 6, 2024.

Enter here for the chance to win the following prize package from Luke Bryan and Good Things Utah:

• Two-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas – $600 Value

• Two tickets to Luke Bryan at Resorts World Theatre (December 29, 2023, January 3, or January 5, 2024) – $350 Value

Winner must be able to attend Luke’s concert in Las Vegas on one of these dates:

December 2023: 29, 30, 31

January 2024: 3, 5, 6

To Purchase Tickets and More Show Information:

Ticket Link: www.axs.com/lukeinvegas

Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are over 18.9 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events. The Georgia native is currently headlining his “Raised Up Right Tour.” Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year. On Nov.9, Luke and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena 8:00-11:00 PM/EST on ABC. In 2023, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC’s American Idol.

About Resorts World Las Vegas:

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.