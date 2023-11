This month marks 20 years since the release of Josh Groban’s enduring second album from

2003, Closer. A new 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Closer is out now & contains the

remastered original album, plus six rare or unreleased bonus tracks including a never-beforeheard extended version of the multi-platinum hit, “You Raise Me Up” and a newly recorded, acoustic rendition of “Broken Vow” featuring award-winning producer David Foster on piano.

To celebrate, we have your chance to win a double disc CD copy of Closer 20th Anniversary

Deluxe Edition. One lucky grand prize winner will win the album on beautiful orange double

vinyl & the double disc CD along with an Audio Technica (pronounced Teck-nick-uh) ATLP60XBT fully automatic belt-drive stereo turntable with Bluetooth® wireless connectivity.

Pick up your copy of the 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Closer today!