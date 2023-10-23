SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Cache Valley Creamy and Good Things Utah want to spread deliciouis holiday cheer and we hope you’ll help us. Share your favorite holiday side dish recipe with us and enter to win a $50 Harmons Gift Card and the chance to cook your recipe on live TV – on ABC4’s Good Things Utah!

Recipe submissions will be judged based on the following criteria:

Best Use of Cache Valley Creamery Products (Cheese and/or Butter)

Creativity/Originality of Recipe

Overall Visual Appeal

Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for some inspring recipe ideas and more product information.

You have until Midnight on November 12, 2023 to enter. Winner must be available to share their recipe on live television on November 21, 2023 on Good Things Utah (9am to 11am) to be eligible.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.