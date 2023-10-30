Photo Credit: Don Hunstein

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the release of Billy Joel’s iconic Piano Man album (released on November 9, 1973) we’re doing a special tribute sweepstakes to The Piano Man and the album that really put Billy Joel on the music industry map.

Enter now for the chance to win fun prizes – One lucky winner will receive the Grand Prize:

One (1) Vinyl copy of the 50th Anniversary edition of Piano Man by Billy Joel

One(1) Sony Electronics STR-DH190 Stereo Receiver

One (1) Sony Electronics Turntable with Bloothooth connectivity

One (1) Pair of Sony Electronics 3-way, 3-driver Speakers

Five lucky winners will receive the runners-up prize of: a Billy Joel Album and a Billy Joel Piano Man T-Shirt.

Buy your copy of the Piano Man 50th anniversary album on vinyl today!