LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Good Things Utah) – Join Barry Manilow for an unforgettable evening at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino International Theater. Enjoy show-stopping performances from “Copacabana” to “Mandy” and “Can’t Smile Without You” all while experiencing a night of illustrious showmanship.

We want to send you and a guest to see Barry’s show (two tickets), plus have a fabulous two night stay at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino! A prize value of $500!

But if you don’t want to test your luck with the sweepstakes, then, get your tickets NOW at ticketmaster.com to see Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas.

Show Dates:

Click here for 2023 & 2024 show dates

Social Media Inclusion

@westgatevegas

@barrymanilowofficial

ABOUT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the iconic world-class destination and the home of Legendary Vegas Fun, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants, endless entertainment, more than 225,000 square feet of meeting space and the world’s favorite Race & Sports SuperBook®, which is home to Nevada’s largest wagering system and more than 4,500 square feet of newly-updated state-of-the-art HD video screens, in a comfortable, smoke-free environment. Westgate Las Vegas provides a range of culinary adventures with eight Las Vegas restaurants, including the world-famous Benihana Village, the award-winning Edge Steakhouse, now rated the top restaurant and top steakhouse in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor and Fresco Italiano, the top Italian restaurant in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor.

The home of legendary performer Barry Manilow, the property features entertainment options in the International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret and has recently undergone nearly $300 million in renovations that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, a new suite of fine dining restaurants, a fully renovated pool deck, the all-new East Tower renovation featuring the new Premier Rooms, 2,100 remodeled Luxe Rooms & Signature Rooms and the luxurious Serenity Spa in Las Vegas, which was awarded the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. For more information or to book our Las Vegas hotel, call toll free at 800-732-7117 or log on to WestgateLasVegas.com.