The 58th Annual Utah Boat Show & Watersports Expo is a one stop marketplace for outdoor boating adventure and thrill! Whether you’re ready to buy a new boat, researching a future purchase, or exploring the latest boating accessories the Utah Boat Show is for you.



Date: Thursday- Sunday, February 9-12, 2023

Place: Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 State Street, Sandy, Utah 84070

Hours:

Thursday, February 9 2 pm – 9 pm

Friday, February 10 Noon – 10 pm

Saturday, February 11 11 am – 9 pm

Sunday, February 12 10:30 am – 4 pm

Admission: Adults : $13 at the Box Office

Buy tickets online and SAVE $2 at UtahBoatShow.com

Seniors/Military (with ID) $11

Children 12 & under: FREE with paid adult

Tickets available online at utahboatshow.com