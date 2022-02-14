KTVX/KUCW The Utah Sportsman’s Vacation and RV Show Ticket Sweepstakes

The Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation & RV Show is where Utah’s RV dealers will bring their new 2022 class A, B & C motor homes, travel trailers, toy haulers, campers, pop-up tents, teardrops, trailers, fifth wheels, trucks, and more. Shop, save & buy at the RV Show!

Show attendees will be able to register to win a (5) five-day fishing trip of a lifetime at R. W. Fishing Lodge located on the Kenai River in Alaska, courtesy of R.W. Fishing Lodge & 1280 The Zone radio.

Get additional information by visiting The Utah Sportsman’s Vacation and RV Show website and don’t forget to register to win tickets!