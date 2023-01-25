80 FOR BRADY advance screening

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Megaplex Valley Fair

Movie start: 7pm

80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 FOR BRADY is in-theatres February 3, 2023.

Paramount Pictures Presents In Association with Fifth Season A Tempesta Films / 199 Production / Watch This Ready Production: “80 FOR BRADY”

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jeff Stott, Mike Covino, Kyle Marvin

PRODUCED BY: Donna Gigliotti, p.g.a., Tom Brady

WRITTEN BY: Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern

DIRECTED BY: Kyle Marvin

CAST:

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Tom Brady, Billy Porter,

Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman,

Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, Matt Lauria

