SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - It's been a tough year for all of us in different ways, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to hit pause on our lives and the things we enjoy for an indefinite amount of time. One of the industries that took the hardest hit was arts and entertainment, forced to close up venues and finding another avenue of income until cases subsided.

Now that more Utahns are vaccinated and COVID-19 numbers are steadily declining in our state, restrictions are beginning to loosen and that means businesses in our local arts and entertainment industry can beginning reopening. But how will they prepare for a return to partial and full capacity in the near future? What kind of safety measures will be implemented? Are Utahns ready to gather in large numbers again?